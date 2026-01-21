Freedom Research

Colette Prefontaine
1h

I don’t agree with your argument. All products have a trade off including mechanical control methods. It is correlative but not causative regarding all the lawsuits ( which in US have more lawyers looking for suit opportunities). If you are looking for $ gain in promotion, one then has to look at who funded and politically pushed for the WHO cancer arm to declare Roundup as “possibly “ cancer causing. It was large law firms in the US. You also have to separate the molecules in Roundup. The active is glyphosate but a surfactant is part of the mix and on its own glyphosate molecule is one of the safest molecules around.

It has changed the ability to produce more on less ground and contribute to huge soil conservation on the prairies where no till and min till conserve moisture and topsoil.

Stress is thought to cause cancer and millions of other things, so in our world there are tradeoffs. That is a more complete discussion about costs/benefit trade offs.

Ken Barber
3h

So, ONE study has been found fraudulent. ONE. Out of dozens.

And, true to form, the quacks promoting “natural” this and “natural” that are going, “Ooooh, a smoking gun!”

Science doesn’t hinge on a single study. Scientific “consensus,” to the extent that it even exists, is based on multiple studies all yielding the same result.

