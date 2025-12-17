Freedom Research

Neural Foundry
10h

Impressive how this connects Havel's post-totalitarian analysis to current EU dynamics. The cordon sanitaire mechanism basically removes voter agency by declaring certain electoral outcomes illegitimate before voting even happens. I remeber when hate speech regulations were framed as narrow protections but now they're expanding into what amounts to ideological enforcement. The ECA audit findings about only one financial correction from 317 billion is pretty shocking for an institution that preaches transparecy.

Alan Brown
21h

Accurate summation.

