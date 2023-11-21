When the Swedish Karolinska Institutet awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in early October this year, Dr. Robert Malone took his time before making any comments. He wanted to understand exactly what the University of Pennsylvania researchers, Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, a professor of medicine, had been awarded the prize for. According to an explanation from the Karolinska Institutet, it was given for discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19. Karikó and Weissman published the work on which the prize was based in 2005.

Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó were awarded this year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine. Was the award justified? Photo: Thorne Media / Wikimedia Commons .

Diminishing the role of Dr. Malone

Malone, a biochemist and medical doctor, who by the time of our recent interview was able to calmly delve into the rationale for the prize, says that Karikó's and Weissman's recognition by the Nobel committee can be seen as surprising on the one hand, but expectable on the other.

Malone's opinion on the matter is quite weighty. Although he has nothing directly to do with Covid vaccines, he is an inventor of the mRNA platform on which the vaccine technology is based. This is regardless of the fact that his role and contributions have generally been downplayed in recent years on the grounds that he has been critical throughout the pandemic of both the government's harmful policies that were said to be necessary to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 and the vaccines based on the same mRNA platform. His criticism on those issues has also seen him suffer censorship – in late 2021, for example, his Twitter account was shut down. The account was reopened at the end of 2022 after Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter.



However, no one – not even the hard-working 'fact-checkers' – cannot really deny Malone's role in the invention of the mRNA platform. In late 2021, Malone appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast – a popular talk show that reaches millions of people all around the world – and argumentatively criticised government behaviour and Covid vaccines at length. A fact-checking portal Politifact, for one, then published an article about him and his claims as a follow-up. Amongst other things, the article stated that Malone had indeed contributed to mRNA vaccine technology in research papers published in 1989 and 1990, on the delivery of mRNA into cells using lipid nanoparticles, but that he was only one of many authors.

The claims of the fact-checkers are not wrong per se, but it is important to note what is not mentioned in the article. These were experiments designed and carried out by Malone, and it was he who patented the discoveries.

Of course, it is also true that it was a long way from the original invention to the production of Covid vaccines, and that other scientists contributed to the development of the technology. However, Malone points out that, looking at the justification for the award of the prize, it was not appropriate to award it to Karikó and Weissman. The Nobel Committee also considered Karikó and Weissmann in 2021, according to Malone, but concluded that their contributions were not as great. While the committee now says that Karikó and Weissman's work enabled the development of Covid vaccines, Malone says that is not true. He points out that Curevac, for example, was able to get on with its Covid vaccine without their input. Speaking of the scientists who actually made it possible to create such vaccines, Malone mentions Pieter Cullis and his colleagues at the University of British Columbia in Canada. The scientists who worked on the technology for decades also used lipid nanoparticles to deliver mRNA into body cells and developed the technology considerably. Perhaps when it comes to enabling the vaccines, Cullis' work is rather more important, according to Malone.

Safe and effective vaccines?

What strikes Malone even more in the explanation for the prize, however, is that Covid vaccines are called effective.

"I frankly didn't expect anyone to receive a Nobel Prize for anything relating to these vaccines given the lack of safety and efficacy that has been demonstrated," he says.

In fact, Malone notes, the award notice said nothing about safety. However, it was asked at the award press conference.

"The committee gave an answer that was also false. They asserted that the products are safe and that the only major adverse event is myocarditis and that it is almost exclusively in young men and it resolves quickly. That is all a false statement," Malone says.

In fact, these vaccines can cause a variety of serious health problems, and myocarditis is not some mild malady that is transient and limited to young men. As a scientist who has spent a lot of time working on mRNA and DNA platforms, Malone can explain in detail the causes of various vaccine complications and why they occur. The range of potential health risks is vast, he says. In addition to cardiovascular problems, blood clots, strokes and heart attacks, these vaccines can also cause autoimmune diseases and cancer, he says. Some of the problems, including sudden illness and death, can manifest themselves immediately, while others may take a long time to become imminent.

Excess mortality does not worry the medical establishment

In addition, according to Malone, it can be observed in various countries how excess mortality unrelated to Covid increased just after the start of vaccination campaigns in 2021 and remains uncomfortably high in many countries to this day. This has been the subject of both statistical reviews in various countries and studies to try to clarify whether there might be a link between vaccination and excess mortality. For example, a study by Norwegian researchers published earlier this year showed, on the basis of European countries, that the higher a country's vaccination coverage in 2021, the higher the mortality rate in the following year. An updated version of the same paper, published in August, concluded that the first vaccine dose actually reduced mortality but the booster dose increased it. Malone cites an example from the Netherlands, where Dr Theo Schetters identified a link between vaccination campaigns in elder care facilities and a subsequent increase in deaths there. While no one can deny that there is excess mortality, as far as the statistics show, it does not seem to be of interest to the authorities and the public.

"We don't see any effort by the medical community or the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the officials in different countries to actually get to the bottom of it," he notes.

Non-Covid excess mortality is a big problem in several countries, but no one seems to care. Photo: screenshot .

Why is this so? Malone offers a hypothesis as to why there is no interest.

"Let's just imagine that it was the case and that one could establish a strong correlation between vaccine administration campaigns at the national and global level and excess all-cause mortality. Then we would have a major political problem," he says.

According to him, national health authorities would lose legitimacy, but so, of course, would the WHO. He compares it to the question of the origin of the virus. What would happen if the People's Republic of China and the US government were to clearly admit what Malone says we already know – that the virus originated in China at the Wuhan Virology Institute laboratory and is the result of experiments funded by the US government?

"If that was to become clear then those two governments would have enormous liability worldwide for what has happened. And again that would have enormous political consequences. There is no way that they can continue other than with lying," he explains.

The real reason behind this year's Medicine Nobel

But returning to the discussion on Covid vaccines, their credibility in the eyes of the public seems to have plummeted regardless. Or at least that's what the numbers show. While the administration of US President Joe Biden urged people to continue to be vaccinated against Covid as early as in August this year, by the end of October only 7% of American adults and 2% of children had been injected with the new booster dose.

The drop in interest has also affected the financial results of vaccine companies, which have meanwhile been collecting huge sums from taxpayers around the world. Pfizer, for example, had sales of $100 billion (€92 billion) and profits of $31 billion (€28.5 billion) in 2022. However, in the third quarter of this year, the company posted its first loss in a long time. The same happened to Moderna, another major mRNA vaccine maker, which has also been collecting huge sums from the world's taxpayers.

And, according to Malone, the real reason for this year's Nobel Prize in medicine may lie behind the money – for a start.

"There are longstanding commercial and financial ties between the Karolinska Institutet and Moderna and Pfizer. And Pfizer's contributions to the Karolinska Institutet are quite large," he says.

By giving out the award, they are also indirectly supporting pharmaceutical companies and their reputation. Therefore the companies' economic performance is also somewhat supported by the continued promotion of Covid vaccines and mRNA.

"The Nobel committee issued another statement in which they said that they hope that the primary consequence of this award would be to increase vaccine uptake of these mRNA vaccines. So all of that taken together indicates that this was really done for propaganda purposes. It was not really science-based," Malone says.

Propaganda aided by censorship

Malone adds that money and lobbying by drug companies have certainly played a major role in the lack of widespread critical views on these vaccines. In addition, he notes, many scientist-influencers have repeated so many times that vaccines are safe and effective that they can no longer back down. As a matter of fact, there is still a reluctance to admit even, in all honesty, that Covid-19 was not as deadly a disease as originally portrayed – a comprehensive study by John P. A. Ioannidis et al, a renowned Stanford University professor of medicine, found in October 2022 that the pre-vaccine infection fatality rate (IFR, indicating deaths among all infected) in the 0-69 age group was 0.095%. In the 0-59 age group it was 0.035% and of course in the still younger age group, still lower.

"We had a series of lies, the biggest of which was that this was a highly lethal virus and that the vaccines that were developed using gene therapy technology were safe and effective. And also if all members of the population accepted those vaccines then we would obtain herd immunity. None of those things is true," Malone comments.

He adds that considerable resources have been invested around the world to make people believe all of this, and enormous efforts have been made to prevent the spread of any information that would make people doubt the vaccines, regardless of that information being true or false.

As one example, Malone cites a freedom of speech case known as Missouri v Biden before the US Supreme Court, in which two states and several individuals sued President Biden's administration for directly restricting free speech. The lawsuit details how social media platforms restricted the dissemination of truthful claims or even removed them since state authorities wanted them to be removed. The interference with people's freedom of expression was particularly widespread on the Covid issues, and US Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty called such behaviour “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history”, where the government appears to have assumed the role of an Orwellian “Ministry of Truth”. We have written about the case here.

Malone recognises that the reality is such that it is still not possible to have a truly open and general debate on the issues raised in this article. For example, he says, the persecution of doctors who refuse to repeat predetermined talking points continues. Malone cites the example of his friend, pathologist Dr Ryan Cole, who has long had to defend himself against the revocation of his licence to practise. The doctor accused of spreading misinformation is also accused, among other things, of using and recommending ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug, in the Covid treatment. It is worth noting that the majority of studies show that ivermectin has an anti-Covid-19 effect.



The article is based on our recent podcast with Dr. Robert Malone where these and a few other topics are discussed in more detail.