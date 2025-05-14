No, it’s not CO2 that drives climate change, Dr. Henrik Svensmark said in a recent interview to Freedom Research. Svensmark studies how the Sun and cosmic rays from space affect Earth's climate by changing cloud cover. When the Sun is less active, there are more cosmic rays reaching the Earth. These rays create charged particles in the air, which help form tiny droplets that turn into clouds. More clouds reflect sunlight back into space, cooling the planet.

It’s not a crisis

We’ve warmed slightly, but the idea of a crisis is simply incorrect. Svensmark argues that many regions benefit from slightly higher temperatures. Milder winters reduce deaths and cold is what kills far more than heat. Economic and agricultural gains from longer growing seasons are evident.

What about the real climate crisis?

Svensmark zooms out to geological time: we’ve had ice at the equator, trees in Antarctica, and alligators near Greenland. Today’s 1°C warming? Tiny by comparison. And all of those massive climate shifts were natural, not man-made. Earth has always had extreme climate changes. This isn’t anything new.

IPCC ignores the effects of the Sun

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims solar activity has no impact on climate. They dismiss the Sun’s impact by only looking at small shifts in sunlight (irradiance), but ignore various deeper effects like solar-driven cloud modulation or shifts in ocean heat content.

Climate science is no regular science

Speaking out against CO₂ orthodoxy can end your scientific career. Svensmark reveals the cost of scientific dissent: denied funding, being disinvited from talks, activist mobs calling scientists Nazis, conferences needing police protection. This isn’t about evidence. This is about ideology.