Freedom Insights - Adam Smith, Marcus Aurelius, Montesquieu
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
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These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Adam Smith, philosopher, and political economist (1723-1790)
Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor and philosopher (121-180)
Baron de Montesquieu, French judge, intellectual, historian, and political philosopher (1689-1755)