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Peter Warren Gasper's avatar
Peter Warren Gasper
2d

https://peterwarrengasper.substack.com/p/aldous-huxley-quotes?r=2cwh0&utm_medium=ios

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Tim West's avatar
Tim West
3d

Freedom insight from Aldous Huxley is like child care advice from Jimmy Savile!

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