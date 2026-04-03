Freedom Insights - Aldous Huxley, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
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These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Aldous Huxley, writer (1894-1963)
Benjamin Franklin, statesman (1706-1790)
James Madison, 4th President of the United States (1751-1836)
https://peterwarrengasper.substack.com/p/aldous-huxley-quotes?r=2cwh0&utm_medium=ios
Freedom insight from Aldous Huxley is like child care advice from Jimmy Savile!