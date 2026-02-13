Freedom Insights - Aldous Huxley, Seneca, Ludwig von Mises
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Aldous Huxley, writer (1894-1963)
Lucius Annaeus Seneca, philosopher (4 BC-AD 65)
Ludwig von Mises, economist and philosopher (1881-1973).