Freedom Insights - Benjamin Franklin, George Orwell, Ronald Reagan
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Benjamin Franklin, statesman (1706-1790)
George Orwell, writer (1902-1950)
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States (1911-2004)
Thomas Sowell
“A society that puts equality—in the sense of equality of outcome—ahead of freedom will end up with neither equality nor freedom. The use of force to achieve equality will destroy freedom, and the force, introduced for good purposes, will end up in the hands of people who use it to promote their own interests.”
, The Quest for Cosmic Justice
