Freedom Insights - Benjamin Franklin, Mahatma Gandhi, Aristotle
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Benjamin Franklin, statesman (1706-1790)
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Indian statesman (1869-1948)
Aristotle, Greek philosopher (384–322 BC)
Good collection. The Franklin quote always gets me bc the tension between security and freedom isnt some abstract debate anymore, feels like we're living through it daily. Aristotle's framing about governance being rooted in values rather than just rules is somthing a lot of modern policymakers seem to forget. Would love to see more cross-cultural perspectives on this topic too.