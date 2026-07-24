Freedom Insights - David Hume, Thomas Paine, Adam Smith
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
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These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
David Hume, philosopher (1711-1778)
Thomas Paine, political philosopher (1737-1809)
Adam Smith, philosopher, and political economist (1723-1790)
Adam Smith also said, "Our Constitution Was Made Only for a Moral and Religious People."
I.e., not Godless commie leftists, mass baby killing, LGBTQA+ promoters [in schools] trying to play or be our God! I.e., that's the Satan plan, to own you!