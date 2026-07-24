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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
10h

Adam Smith also said, "Our Constitution Was Made Only for a Moral and Religious People."

I.e., not Godless commie leftists, mass baby killing, LGBTQA+ promoters [in schools] trying to play or be our God! I.e., that's the Satan plan, to own you!

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