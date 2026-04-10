Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.

These quotes highlight:

- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.

- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.

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Edmund Burke, statesman, and philosopher (1729-1797)

Seneca, a Roman philosopher and statesman (4 BC - 65 AD)