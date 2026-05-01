Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.

These quotes highlight:



- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.



- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Evelyn Beatrice Hall, writer (1868-1956) Voltaire, philosopher (1694-1778)