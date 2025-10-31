Freedom Insights - George Orwell, Aldous Huxley and Ronald Reagan
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please share these insights with your friends and circle, either on Substack, Facebook, or X.
1. George Orwell, writer (1903 - 1950)
2. Aldous Huxley, writer (1894-1963)
3. Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States (1911-2004)