Freedom Insights -George Orwell, Thomas Jefferson, Adam Smith
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
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These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
George Orwell, writer (1902-1950).
Thomas Jefferson, 3rd president of the United States (1743-1826).
Adam Smith, philosopher, and political economist (1723-1790).