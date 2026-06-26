Freedom Insights - George Washington, Adam Smith, Marcus Aurelius
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
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These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
George Washington, the first US president (1732-1799)
Adam Smith, philosopher, and political economist (1723-1790)
Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor and philosopher (121-180)