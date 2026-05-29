Freedom Insights - Lord Acton; Friedrich August von Hayek; Confucius
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Lord Acton, historian, and politician (1834-1902)
Friedrich August von Hayek, economist and philosopher (1899-1992)
Confucius, philosopher (c. 551 – c. 479 BCE)