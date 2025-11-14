Freedom Insights - Margaret Thatcher, John Adams and Lord Acton
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Margaret Thatcher, politician (1925-2013)
John Adams, 2nd President of the United States (1735-1826)
Lord Acton, historian, and politician (1834-1902)