Freedom Insights - Sun Tzu, Immanuel Kant and Thomas Jefferson
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Sun Tzu, philosopher and military strategist (544-496 BC).
Immanuel Kant, philosopher (1724-1804).
Thomas Jefferson, 3rd president of the United States (1743-1826).
Brilliant pairing of military straetgy with enlightenment thought. The Sun Tzu quote realy cuts to the core of reciprocal governance: trust begets trust, yet we're seeing exactly the opposite dynamic in how institutions treat citizens today. I saw this firsthand at my old workplace where micromanagement destroyed initiative, but giving teams real autonomy led to our best work. What makes Kant's framing powerful is positioning freedom as someting inherent rather than granted by authority.
Thomas Jefferson had many remarkable qualities. Being quoted 21 years before his birth must elevate him to the ranks of the Immortals.