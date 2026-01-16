Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

Brilliant pairing of military straetgy with enlightenment thought. The Sun Tzu quote realy cuts to the core of reciprocal governance: trust begets trust, yet we're seeing exactly the opposite dynamic in how institutions treat citizens today. I saw this firsthand at my old workplace where micromanagement destroyed initiative, but giving teams real autonomy led to our best work. What makes Kant's framing powerful is positioning freedom as someting inherent rather than granted by authority.

Reply
Share
happy trails's avatar
happy trails
12h

Thomas Jefferson had many remarkable qualities. Being quoted 21 years before his birth must elevate him to the ranks of the Immortals.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture