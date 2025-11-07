Freedom Insights - Thomas Sowell, Ronald Reagan and Thomas Paine
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom.
Here are three quotes on the nature of freedom.
These quotes highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one’s personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please share these insights with your friends and circle, either on Substack, Facebook, or X.
Thomas Sowell, economist and historian (1930)
Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States (1911-2004)
Thomas Paine, political philosopher (1737-1809).