FREEDOM RESEARCH TV: The Effects of Wind Turbines on Human Health
Why aren't the potential harms of wind turbines on human health and welfare, as highlighted in this 2018 documentary, discussed more widely?
This episode of the German TV channel ZDF’s science programme “planet e”, aired in November 2018, investigates the infrasound created by large wind turbines and its serious potential consequences on human health and well-being. While more and more wind farms are constructed near populated areas, questions about their safety for nearby residents are rarely raised. This science programme is a noteworthy exception.
