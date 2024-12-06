NEW: Freedom Insights of the Week
Timeless insights on the nature of freedom from B.Franklin, J.Kennedy and George Orwell.
Today, Freedom Research launches a new series that aims to present the thoughts of various thinkers on the nature of freedom.
These quotes from thinkers, statesmen, writers, and philosophers highlight:
- the value of various individual freedoms, including freedom of speech and thought, academic freedom, freedom over one's personal way of life, etc.
- the importance of value-based governance, and the dangers and harm of corrupt practices.
Freedom Research is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We will publish these insights every week, sharing with you thoughts from thinkers both East and West, contemporary and ancient.
Please share these insights with your friends and circle, either on Substack, Facebook, or X.
Benjamin Franklin, statesman (1706-1790)
George Orwell, writer (1902-1950)
3. John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States (1917-1963)
With regards to RNA contamination found within Covid injection vials; Lee and Broudy (2024) reported conspicuous microscopic objects in mRNA vaccines, which they interpreted as “nano-robots”. This is a misconception because the wide range of different shapes can be readily explained in terms of self-assembling lipids(including cholesterol), as are used for transfection. Lipid nanostructures and their rearrangements will be discussed.
Unjabbed Mick (UK) We'll live longer when LIABILITY is reapplied to DEADLY mRNA INJECTIONS!