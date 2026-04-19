Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
6h

"It is for government to raise their children, not parents." -Ursula Von Der Layen, probably

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture