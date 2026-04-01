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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
4d

Let me get this straight. The US created an energy crisis, the EU is using it as an excuse to make permanent changes such as banning use of private property (cars) and regulating daily life of citizens (lockdowns; travel restrictions) and banning energy independence for individuals (use of fossil fuels), and it is being sold as a way for nations to gain energy energy independence?

That is profoundly twisted, deceptive, and tyrannical.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4d

Australia banned under 16s , the teens just found alternative platforms or ways to circumvent the system .

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