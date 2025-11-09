Freedom Research

Freedom Research

The Hidden Life Is Best
10h

NYC didn’t ban gas or wood stoves

New York City prohibits the construction of new wood-burning fireplaces in buildings, a rule enacted in 2014 as part of a clean-air initiative.

The city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has targeted commercial wood-fired ovens, mandating a 75% reduction in emissions for establishments with ovens installed after 2016, requiring air filtration systems and engineering inspections.

Residential wood stoves and fireplaces are not currently banned, and they remain exempt from the city’s Local Law 97

Alan French
13h

Where are Ofcom after the revelations of the BBC doctored film? As usual the quangos that are tasked with overseeing and regulating various aspects of public live prove to be lazy incompetent negligent and biased in the extreme: taking taxpayer’s money under false pretences. You have to hope that the next gov’t will sweep away these useless organisations at the same time saving taxpayer’s money but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

