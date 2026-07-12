Over the past few days, the following topics attracted our attention:

European Parliament Brings Back Chat Control Message Scanning

U.S. Appoints Matthew Wielicki to Head U.S. Global Change Research Program

Comedy Writer Graham Linehan Receives Compensation from Police

Parliament Brings Back Chat Control Message Scanning

Members of the European Parliament used a procedural maneuver this week to reintroduce a message filtering measure onto the plenary session’s agenda - a measure the Parliament had rejected as recently as March. Although a majority of MEPs voted against it (314 against, 276 in favor, 17 abstentions), the absolute majority (361 votes) required to reject it under second-reading rules was not reached. This means the measure was approved, writes Patrick Breyer.

Parliament did support an exception for encrypted communications, although service providers reportedly do not scan these messages anyway, making this more of a symbolic gesture. A majority was also not reached on the demand to limit message scanning solely to suspects identified by the judicial system, although there were more votes in favor than against on this issue as well (322 in favor, 255 against).

According to civil rights activist and former Member of the European Parliament Patrick Breyer, it is a true farce that the European Parliament agreed to a measure that the majority of MEPs voted against. “Our children are the real losers in this undemocratic process. The passage of a genuine, permanent child protection regulation is now in serious jeopardy. The Council will never agree to a desperately needed paradigm shift as long as they can simply stick to the old approach of suspicionless scanning at the whim of the tech industry,” writes Breyer.

The temporary measure approved by Parliament, which allows private messages to be scanned to find child sexual abuse material, will remain in effect until 2028 or until an agreement on a permanent regulation is reached. Although Parliament has dealt a significant blow to message privacy with this measure, the fight is far from over. Negotiations on a permanent version of message monitoring (Chat Control 2.0) are continuing. The main point of contention between the Commission, Parliament, and member states remains whether messages should be scanned indiscriminately or limited to those under suspicion. “The resistance we saw in Parliament today was so strong that finding a majority for permanent, suspicionless mass scanning in future negotiations is a complete pipe dream,” Breyer stated.

For now, however, U.S. tech companies can once again legally monitor everyone’s private conversations, report them to the authorities, and take action. Without the need for any suspicion, let alone a warrant or court order. This primarily affects messages on platforms such as Instagram, Discord, Snapchat, and Xbox, as well as emails sent via Gmail and Apple’s iCloud.

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Trump Appoints Matthew Wielicki to Head U.S. Global Change Research Program

Last year, the Trump administration largely dismantled the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), which coordinated federal research on how climate change affects the country and produced related assessments. Now the program has been reestablished with Matthew Wielicki, a former geochemist at the University of Alabama, as its head. Wielicki has critiqued aspects of mainstream climate research, described climate issues realistically, and refers to himself as a “professor in exile,” according to Politico.

“For too long, the USGCRP has been used as a vehicle for political agendas instead of sound science,” a White House spokesperson said. “We look forward to restoring the USGCRP and ensuring it fulfills its legal mandate.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright posted on X that “Matt Weilicki is an honest scientist who follows the data wherever it leads. That is what science is all about.” He added that too many climate scientists have focused on fear rather than data - a point he argued has misled many, including journalists at Politico. Wright hopes future climate policy will be guided by empirical data rather than rhetoric, emphasizing affordable energy over alarmism.

It is worth noting that the Politico article (by Scott Waldman) was highly critical of Wielicki. The piece describes him as a climate skeptic, argues he has drawn wrong conclusions, and highlights his view that much climate research amounts to “stamp collecting”. It also notes that allegedly left higher education of his own accord due to DEI initiatives and appears frequently in conservative media.

Although Wielicki has not posted a direct response to the Politico article, he has politely replied to Dr. Michael Mann regarding the piece and said: “If your science is as solid as you claim, why fear someone who wants to scrutinize the evidence, improve transparency, and welcome debate? Science advances through questioning... not by protecting narratives.”

Dr. Matthew Wielicki has also given interview to Freedom Research, confirming there is no evidence of a climate crisis. Instead, he worries about young people whose futures are burdened by constant climate scaremongering. This prompted him to examine the data publicly. Wielicki argues current climate science relies too heavily on models that have sometimes overstated warming. He emphasizes adaptation, affordable reliable energy, and preparation rather than pretending CO₂ reductions will stop all climate change.

Comedy Writer Graham Linehan Receives Compensation from Police

Last fall, British police arrested comedy writer Graham Linehan over three social media posts in which he expressed his views on trans ideology. The writer has now been awarded tens of thousands of pounds in compensation due to shortcomings in the investigation, according to Mirror.

Graham Linehan, co-creator of the series “Father Ted,” was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of inciting violence after a trans activist filed a complaint. At the time, he was released on bail; according to Linehan, one key condition was that he could not use social media platform X - in other words, he was effectively gagged. However, in October, it was announced that no further action would be taken.

Linehan then filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police (Scotland Yard) with the support of the Free Speech Union. The author based his complaint on unlawful arrest and a violation of his freedom of speech.

Just a few weeks ago, Scotland Yard apologized to Linehan and agreed to pay him £25,000 (ca. €28,900) in compensation. The police said that, although all officers acted in good faith at all times and did their best, shortcomings were identified in the investigation, the arrest, and the bail conditions.

Toby Young, Director of the Free Speech Union, said that Linehan is by no means the only person his organization has assisted in cases where the police arrested an individual over a social media post, then refrained from taking further action, and ultimately paid compensation