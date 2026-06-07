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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
7h

With Trump aligning with Sanders on public investment in AI companies, it seems China and the US are in lockstep using AI to control the population.

Funny that AI is never used for predicting government corruption or surveilling public officials- only to predict if a citizen will oppose that corruption.

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