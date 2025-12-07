Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
17hEdited

Children or “teenagers” cannot "consent."

Restricting one identity- not 18+- is a first step to the goal of restricting other identities- terrorist, sanctioned individual, prisoner, unaligned, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture