Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
4h

Sticks and stones are dangerous whatever you think of them, but, if you are rational, you choose whether tics hurt you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture