Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
16h

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/i-oppose-the-digital-id-auschwitz

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
16h

The Digital ID is the same system Identical in digital form to the Hollerith punch card system in Auschwitz.

Resist!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/fighting-back-know-your-rights

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture