Over the past week, the following topics attracted our attention:

Europe is facing a huge sexual crime wave caused mostly by immigrants.

RFK Jr. to demand removing fluoride from drinking water.

UK: parliament member banned from questioning the PM.

“Are you a man?” Girls' football league bans a girl for asking a bearded opponent the question.

US censorship court case suffers a setback.

Europe is facing a huge sexual crime wave caused mostly by immigrants

Although immigrants make up a minority of the population, crime statistics from various European countries show that they are the perpetrators of most rapes and other sexual crimes.

There are a total of 8,505 prisoners in Catalan prisons in Spain, over half of whom – 50.48% – are of foreign origin. However, in the case of sexual offences, the percentage of perpetrators of foreign origin is even higher at 64.2%. Specifically, 91% of rapes are committed by immigrants, even though they represent only 17% of the local population, writes Remix News with reference to the Spanish newspaper Larazon. Moroccans are the most frequent perpetrators of sexual crimes in Catalonia, followed by people from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Pakistan, Ecuador, Romania and Algeria.

Sexual offences committed by migrants are also a problem elsewhere in Europe. In Germany, for example, half of all gang rapes are committed by persons without a German passport. However, it should also be borne in mind that many immigrants have been granted citizenship by Germany, so in reality 75% of these crimes are committed by people of foreign origin.

In Italy, between 2018 and 2023, a total of 11,141 women were raped by foreigners, which amounts to almost five cases per day.

In Sweden, too, it has been shown that the majority of rapes are committed by immigrants.

Thanks for reading Freedom Research! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

UK: parliament member banned from questioning the PM

UK Conservative politician Nigel Farage says questions his Reform party wanted to ask about a man who carried out a brutal attack in Southport at the end of July this year, killing three young girls, have been banned in the UK Parliament. On July 29, Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to parents of Rwandan origin, murdered three girls (aged 6, 7, and 9) at a children's dance class in Southport and caused serious bodily harm to others. The tragedy was a trigger for huge anti-immigration demonstrations, which at times escalated into riots. The authorities were also quick to prosecute and severely punish those who took part in the riots or expressed support for them online. We have written more about this here.

As for the attack itself, the police claimed in the summer that it was not being treated as a terrorist incident. Neither the police nor the prosecutors disclosed whether the accused had ever been referred to the anti-terrorism Prevent initiative. Farage said he had asked Home Secretary Yvette Cooper about the latter in the summer, but had been told that the information would not be released because of the ongoing court case, writes The Telegraph.

However, it has now emerged that, in addition to the attack, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana is accused of possessing the military training manual of Al-Qaeda and producing the poison ricin. It has not been made public when did the police discover these facts. In order to clarify the facts, Farage's party put a request on the parliamentary agenda to deal with the case and to put questions to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the matter. However, this was followed by emails to Farage's party colleague Richard Tice, who was due to ask the questions, in which parliamentary officials inquired into the precise content of the questions. About an hour before the start of the hearing, Tice also received a phone call saying he was not allowed to ask anything about the man accused of the Southport attack. In the end, Tice only managed to inquire about police communications in such kind of cases in general.

According to Farage, such behaviour undermines democracy in Parliament. “It certainly shreds public trust, leading me to ask myself: what is the point of being a public representative if even we are not allowed to ask what would previously have been considered reasonable questions? It is impossible to infer anything other than that the apparatus of state are being used to manage this situation,” he said.

“ Are you a man?” Girls' football league bans a girl for asking a bearded opponent the question

English Football Association banned a 17-year old girl for six matches for asking an apparently male opponent during a girls' football match whether he was a man, The Telegraph reports. The 17-year-old burst into tears as she was found guilty of 'discrimination' by a national serious case panel over remarks made during a match against a so-called trans-inclusive club, which simply means a girls club letting men take part in the games.

The 17-year-old was charged after the opposing club lodged a complaint. The complaint included testimony from the male player who calls himself a woman, accusing the girl of persistent transphobia. In a written statement submitted in her defence, the girl admitted asking a player she describes as having “a beard”: “Are you a man?” She also admitted asking the referee for guidance about the player’s eligibility to participate in women’s football “given my concern for my safety after already suffering a number of overly physical challenges”. But she denied that doing so constituted transphobia.

The FA banned a 17-year old girl for six matches for asking a male opponent during a girls' football match whether he was a man. Photo: ChaosSoccerGear / Pixabay .

Her parents were outraged both by the hearing and the outcome, with her mother saying: “We’ve always taught our daughter to ask questions, and if she doesn’t feel comfortable or she doesn’t feel safe, then she should go to somebody in charge and ask the question. In safeguarding training at places of work, you’re always told that you should question everything, but she’s been told and effectively sanctioned by the FA for doing so. She asked, ‘Are you a man?’, and she admitted to that. The FA is essentially saying that no woman, when faced with what appears to be a male on the pitch, is entitled to ask a question.”

RFK Jr. to demand removing fluoride from drinking water

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who backed Donald Trump to win in the US elections and is now expected to land in an influential position in charge of health initiatives in the Trump administration, said already ahead of the Election Day that if Trump wins White House, he will advise U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.

Last week RFK Jr. posted on X: "On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump want to Make America Healthy Again."

He then shared a link to a report on U.S. judge Edward Chen ordering the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take steps to lower the levels of fluoride for risks of lowering the children's IQ, in September this year.

Setback in a censorship court case

The plaintiffs in one of the court cases against the US government for internet censorship known as Kennedy v. Biden have suffered a setback, as the Fifth Circuit US Court of Appeals decided on Monday against allowing the case to proceed to trial. Children’s Health Defense (CHD), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Connie Sampognaro are seeking to sue the Biden White House for alleged censorship, including around topics related to the origin of Covid and vaccines, Reclaim The Net writes. The censorship, the plaintiffs claim, played out as the government pressured social platforms to implement it – which would be an instance of unconstitutional activity. But the appellate court said the plaintiffs had no legal standing – i.e. had not provided sufficient reason for the judge to believe they had suffered direct and concrete injuries which could be rectified by a legal process. The decision was made despite CHD suffering, among other things, deplatforming as “punishment” for the positions the non-profit organisation took on various issues. This overturns the ruling announced in August by the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, which said those suing do have standing and should be allowed to pursue the case.

CHD said it was now considering what steps to take next, while the organisation’s general counsel, Kim Mack Rosenberg, commented on the Fifth Circuit’s decision by expressing disappointment and noting that the group believes the evidence the court had at its disposal “more than sufficiently established standing for Children’s Health Defense.”