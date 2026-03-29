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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
5h

The Finnish court has spoken of free thought and speech in a negative tone and that is an extreme offense toward humans as a group. The court's use of force and coersion to harm that group is an extremist violence against humanity that must be remedied and defended against for the sake of humankind.

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