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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
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"The law further details responses to threatening unmanned aerial vehicles, allowing signal blockers, electromagnetic pulses, and even firearms, allegedly, only as a last resort."

Who decides what is a threatening UAV and how is it decided?

By signal blockers does it mean jamming?

By electromagnetic pulses does it mean high energy lasers?

By using firearms does it mean human-fired, or will drones use firearms against drones?

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