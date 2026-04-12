Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
2h

New ASIO powers are irrational because innocent people tent to falsely incriminate themselves when forced to make statements that are in response to leading questions.

Anyonene can be made to seem guilty even if they are not.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture