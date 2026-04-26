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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
5h

Free speech is a non-negotiable human right and attempts to hinder it in any way should be met with the full force of government.

A government which does not protect free speech should be replaced or abolished by a full force of the population.

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