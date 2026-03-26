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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
9h

https://deflock.me/

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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
13hEdited

I would like to see a climate “scientist” to analyse what effect the lockdowns had on climate because my eyes show absolutely zero change.

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