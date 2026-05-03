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Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
20h

Fauci has the dirt on too many powerful people to ever have to face official justice himself, possibly any "justice" will be swift and anonymous and carried out on the behest of people equally guilty and evil as he is.

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MSS's avatar
MSS
21h

It's a sign of the times that when reading my emails I only saw this truncated part of the title: "Norway Plans So..." and immediately guessed correctly what the rest of that 1 of the 3 news items would be. 🤦‍♂️

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