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Ro's avatar
Ro
5h

Fascism II is coming.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1h

Ironically, the value of democracy naturally conflicts with the value of respect for minorities. So the EU can have its cake and eat it to- it can ban a democratic movement and it can ban a minority view too. It can pick and choose because it is committed to double think.

Also ironic is the fact banning a political party violates the value of freedom.

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