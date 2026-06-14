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iain Reid's avatar
iain Reid
5h

Democracy is a fine word, that spills off politicians lips with ease, unfortunately by not listening to the general public, politicians demonstrate it is no more than a word, there is no action to show democracy.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
16m

Starmer wants pics of naked children sent to him and only him.

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