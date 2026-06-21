Over the past few days, the following topics attracted our attention:

Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci

Half a Million Brits Claim Covid Jab Harm

250,000 Young Girls Victims of Rape Gangs: Inquiry Exposes Decades of Institutional Failure

Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released declassified documents that show Dr. Anthony Fauci – the main public face of the COVID era – not only misled the public and Congress about the origins of the virus but was also directly linked to funding risky coronavirus experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The files reveal that Fauci’s NIAID provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars – including roughly $600,000 via EcoHealth Alliance – for bat coronavirus research at the lab, which critics describe as gain-of-function work. The documents also highlight how Fauci shaped COVID-19 origin assessments, maintained undisclosed contacts with intelligence officials, and provided testimony to Congress that conflicted with the records.

The ODNI says the files show Fauci recommended scientific experts during the 2021 origins review and that NIAID-funded researchers were cited in assessments downplaying the lab-leak theory. The documents further highlight whistleblower complaints of pressure on analysts who supported a laboratory-related origin.

Announcing the release, Gabbard said the records were uncovered during a year-long declassification review and include communications that she argues reveal Fauci’s involvement in discussions linked to virus-origin investigations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” Gabbard said.

The information released is not new. However, it is now being officially admitted by the US government.

Fauci was pardoned by President Biden in January 2025, and the Trump administration has not charged him with any crimes. For example, Fauci was accused of lying to Congress during his May 2021 testimony, particularly regarding gain-of-function research and funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The five-year statute of limitations for those alleged false statements expired in May 2026, meaning the window for federal prosecution has now passed.

Last week, Gabbard declassified documents on U.S. funding for over 120 biological laboratories across more than 30 countries, including in Ukraine.

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Half a Million Brits Claim Covid Jab Harm

Nearly half a million Britons claim to have suffered from side effects from the Covid jab, analysis of official figures reveals. Over 2,500 people have submitted reports claiming that a family member has died as a result of the jab, The Daily Mail reporst.

The figures from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) yellow card reporting scheme – which allows anyone to report complications from a drug – showed that the AstraZeneca jab had the most reported complications.

This comes after a report that the wife of John Cross, who took his own life after the Covid vaccine left him paralysed, has finally been awarded compensation, three years after her husband’s death. John Cross suffered a reaction to the AstraZeneca jab which left him in hospital on a ventilator, unable to move, talk, or breathe. He gradually managed to gain some mobility back, but never fully recovered after taking the jab. Despite his illness, he was rejected from a government scheme that paid a lump sum of £120,000 to people harmed by the vaccination.

After two years of waiting for a decision, he was told by a medical assessor that he was not disabled enough for a payment. Earlier this month, an independent tribunal with responsibility for overseeing the government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), reversed that decision.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) from last year shows that over 22,800 claims have been filed for compensation regarding serious disability or death following a COVID-19 vaccination. Of these, only about 1 per cent to 5 per cent have resulted in successful payouts, with just over 200 claimants receiving the statutory one-off tax-free payment.

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250,000 Young Girls Victims of Rape Gangs: Inquiry Exposes Decades of Institutional Failure

UK independent MP Rupert Lowe unveiled 219-page independent report detailing the systematic sexual exploitation of at least 250,000 young – mostly white – British girls by predominantly Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs since the 1950s, The European Conservative writes. In a video on X, Lowe described the crimes as “pure, driven, unfettered evil.”



The survivor-led Rape Gang Inquiry, funded by over 20,000 public donations, compiles chilling testimonies from victims, whistleblowers, and experts. It shows documentation of coordinated networks that have been operating in at least 149 local authority districts – which equals nearly 40% of the UK – involving drugging, gang rape, trafficking, torture, blackmail via recordings, and forced pregnancies.

The inquiry says perpetrators, overwhelmingly men of Muslim (primarily Pakistani) heritage, exploited vulnerabilities in care homes and schools with complicity from police, social services, the National Health Services, and politicians fearing racism accusations. It highlights cultural and religious factors, including interpretations of Islamic doctrine enabling enmity toward non-Muslims, and criticizes post-war immigration policies for enabling the scandal.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report presents a truly disturbing picture of how the system failed young British girls. Photo: screenshot .

The report outlines a series of urgent, wide-ranging recommendations to address the systemic failures that enabled grooming gangs, deliver justice for victims, and prevent future abuse, including mandatory recording of ethnoreligious patterns in child sexual exploitation, harsher sentencing and penalties (including reinstituting the death penalty in extreme cases), and prioritized deportation of foreign nationals and offenders with dual citizenship. It also demands accountability from British institutions and new targeted laws for gang-based child sexual exploitation – along with the release of the full victim testimonies.