Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1d

Vaccine exemptions for personal beliefs are important. All one should need is to not want it, and the reason should be unimportant. Anything less is not a government that guarantees liberty and protects life and property, but one which violates them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Freedom Research
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture