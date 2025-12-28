Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GBM's avatar
GBM
18hEdited

Substack readers include many who refuse to accept that the initial COVID vaccine did indeed save lives, millions of lives, almost exclusively among the elderly. The virus then mutated and the marginal benefit of continued boosters has almost certainly faded. The most recent era has sadly not been as well studied. It is, of course, difficult to put subjects into discreet groups with variable history of natural infection and booster shots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture