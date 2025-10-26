Freedom Research

Freedom Research

User's avatar
Dudeman's avatar
Dudeman
7h

Thank you for the update on these topics!

I'll do my best to piss off the WHO with some very suggestive comments on where they can insert their new laws. Such as, "those Nazi British Pricks who love to diddle young children.".

Wait...is that a knock on my door?

JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
8hEdited

The WHO assess "threats" to "health" or in otherwords, to its policies. The WHO is already using monitoring of all communications on earth.

"The system connects national surveillance systems to a WHO-managed network that continuously collects and processes global data."

The only threat to a lie is the truth.

Threats to liars include direct harm or overthrow of the government the WHO is a part of (the UN).

People in government tend to change when elections are held, but the UN represents a global aristocracy, where the assembly is made up of people who are appointed by national governments.

Are there others in the UN who are appointed to semi-permanent positions? If so, nations have created global government, and its leaders are so entrenched and insulated that they by design cannot be removed from power without somehow affecting the policy of the appointees of enough national governments.

The UN has more influence over the policy of national governments, than any person can ever hope to affect, even if they controlled media empires. Even they are surveilled, and threats to their lives may exist unbeknownst to the rest of us.

Many revile the liars, but the reality seems to be people acting so they are not murdered, and so the solution to this social problem we call global government is not to destroy the global government, or even to destroy those who lie for it. The solution is to be more of a threat than those who threaten. To depose the power structure of the world, one would have to become more powerful than global tyranny itself. As Napoleon may have said, to depose a tyranny one must become a larger tyranny.

A person can never achieve such power, but a network of people concievably could. So the reality is only a more powerful network could ever control such networks of people.

Let us all be a threat to the lie, using truth. Let us not become greater liars, but to gain enough power to constrain, detain, reject, dominate, and control those who do the same to us using a global network. Let us be what keeps them up at night, rather than the other way around.

But when we get there, will we have become monsters ourselves? Perhaps not, if we choose peace. Self control is a testament to power, because it represents a lack of fear. Only the content and unharmed could lack fear. Who could have such knowledge of their own safety? Only the strongest could defend themselves perfectly, but even they have to sleep a third of each day. Who could be so entrenched in safety that they cannot be harmed by anyone; or by most?

I suppose a person who knows their identity is anonymous, such as these global leaders that almost no common person can even name. They have nothing to fear from those they control using global government, but they can be harmed by those who cannot be harmed by anyone.

How does one depose the power of someone who cannot be harmed?

The answer is simple. Anyone can be harmed. Nobody is so entrenched they cannot be deposed. To believe that is to believe one of the greatest lies, that a man cannot be struck or bleed; a demi-god or a godlike person, like emporers or kings of ancient times, yet even they were liars and in fact had no godly power.

So, the truth is a threat to a lie, because it results in belief in the mind. The power of the most powerful, is majorly based on the lie (that they cannot be harmed and that they can harm anyone anywhere at anytime). The conception of god then, is very tied to the lies told by the powerful who claim to have divine favor. Using this truth a person can be set free from enslavement of the will; or subjugation.

