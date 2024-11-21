PAID BONUS READ: A Peer Reviewed Study Raises Questions About Excess Mortality During Covid and Afterwards
Despite the implementation of containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines, excess mortality remained high, a study published in BMJ Public Health acknowledges.
According to a recently published, peer-reviewed study in the prestigious British medical journal BMJ Public Health, excess mortality in Western countries was persistently high between 2020 and 2022 and did not depend on the implementation of measures to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including restrictions and vaccines. This result is unprecedented and raises serious concerns.
