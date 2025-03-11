"Words can be a crime and be punished with whatever punishments the legislators wish." Thomas Hobbes, "Leviathan"

There is a growing tendency among Dutch law enforcement authorities to apply 'hate speech' laws differently to individuals based on their ideological backgrounds. While right-wing politicians often face criminal charges for their public statements or even memes, left-wing individuals are frequently excused for similar behavior

Europe is offering ever more drastic examples of how the hate speech laws are being enforced. Though it is to be acknowledged that risingly acute problems in society and a growing polarisation have led to frustrations that have often come to be expressed rather non-chalantly, the European Union (EU) has forfeited an attempt to understand the problems that are at play and to address them by finding solutions and has instead chosen to react to the consequences – and shut the mouths of the complainers.

What happens though when criticism becomes a crime? What happens when one side is culturally so dominant that the rule of law becomes a means to one’s political ends? Or when hate speech becomes a tool to rule over the minds of one’s political opponents and a means to silence so-called populists? What happens when the state restricts the freedoms of individuals under the guise of defending their well-being? Or when justice becomes selective and law enforcement institutions appear to become guided by an ideology? When the boundaries of crime are so blurred and vague as to depend on the interpretation of the judge who passes the verdict?

The ‘morally good’ progressive ideology

Like all human beings, judges are exposed to all kinds of prejudice. Judges are aware of this, which enables them to avoid or compensate for certain forms of prejudice. However, once morality and ideology come into play, things tend to go awry. Since progressive ideology is now considered the morally sound 'official' doctrine in Western Europe, it is natural that judges will subscribe to it in cases where open standards, human rights, or other vague concepts need to be applied.

In the Netherlands, from 2020 onwards, there has been a growing tendency for people with different ideological views to be treated differently by law enforcement. As Dutch officials have a very high degree of discretion when initiating proceedings, this trend is particularly worrying.