After two years of investigation, the US House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has concluded that Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates caused more harm than good. Lockdowns harmed the economy and people's health and vaccine mandates divided society and denied normal life to unvaccinated people.

Although the fact that Covid policies were harmful and unjust might have been clear to any person taking time to consider them impartially and factually, it is important that they are now clearly condemned in an official document such as this report. We have already highlighted two important findings by the Select Subcommittee. Firstly, the report pointed out that Covid-19 had properties that could not have been of natural origin, in other words, the virus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Secondly, the report described in detail that there was no scientific basis for the claim of social distancing and that the effectiveness of the face masks was low or non-existent.