We recently reached an important milestone: we surpassed 2,500 subscribers. This gives us the motivation to continue our work and provide you with independent, fact-based content that emphasizes the importance of protecting individual freedoms around the world. Many of you share our content on social media and recommend our publication to your friends – we are extremely grateful for this and encourage everyone to do so!

However, to keep our work going, we need your financial support. Presently ca 1% of our readers are paid subscribers. Please help us continue publishing by becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time donation: https://ko-fi.com/freedomresearch

Power grab vs individual freedoms

We are sure that we share a common mission with our readers and supporters: confronting the alarming erosion of individual freedoms worldwide. This threat isn’t confined to authoritarian regimes in the East—it’s increasingly evident in our own Western societies.

How have we reached a situation where it has become normal in Germany for police to raid the homes of people in the early hours of the morning because they have called a politician ‘stupid’ on social media?

Why is it a reality in the United Kingdom that people can be sent to prison for long periods of time because of social media posts?

Our bright future? Photo: ChatGPT.

We are watching on with growing concern as the authorities are systematically building a surveillance society – the development of facial recognition systems, ANPR cameras, biometric databases, digital IDs and CBDC. All of this can very easily become a weapon of totalitarian control in the hands of the authorities.

Of course, we all remember very well the Covid crisis and the unprecedented trampling of freedoms and fundamental rights by the authorities. While the United States is, at least for now, moving in another direction on health issues and freedom of health choices, Europe has unfortunately remained stuck in its old dogmas. Possible interference in our freedom of health choices through state coercion is still a real threat in several countries.

Ner Zero authoritarianism

At the same time, Europe as a whole is continuing its climate policy aimed at achieving Net Zero, which seeks to significantly restrict human activity under the pretext of the climate crisis. This means restricting where we can move and where we can travel. It means that the authorities will determine how freely we can organize our lives and even what we are allowed to eat. Similar to the Covid crisis, this policy is being imposed on us through spreading misinformation, and fact-based objections to this "man-made climate crisis consensus" are ridiculed or censored.

Climate-related issues have been our focus in the last six months. False claims by climate alarmists have been refuted by world-renowned scientists such as physicist and Princeton University Professor Emeritus William Happer, atmospheric scientist and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Emeritus Richard Lindzen, climatologist and Georgia Institute of Technology Professor Emeritus Judith Curry, astrophysicist and the Racah Institute of Physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Nir Shaviv, the Danish National Space Institute Professor Henrik Svensmark, and others.

Over the past six months, we have discussed the importance of freedom of health choices with renowned pathologist Dr. Clare Craig and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, among others.

We have also drawn attention to the consequences of hate speech laws for freedom of speech in Europe, reflected on why a green revolutionist utopian illusion that has little to do with nature conservation is being pushed, and drawn attention to how the United Kingdom is developing a network of surveillance cameras in traffic and elsewhere.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Systematic work – with your help

All in all, we have published hundreds of informative posts – interviews with renowned experts, in-depth analyses, and thought-provoking essays. Our weekly news round-ups also help to keep important topics in the spotlight.

Our most popular articles have tens of thousands of readers right here, but it is important to note that the messages they convey do not remain confined to this environment. In addition to you, our content is also shared by several major publications and influential organizations in different countries and in different languages.

Our desire is to continue to independently cover important issues related to individual freedoms and analyze the problems associated with them. We want to keep publishing facts to counter the false narratives of those in power who are deliberately seeking to limit our freedoms and instead pass our own decisions on the issues that matter most to us.

Help us continue our work! Become a paying subscriber or make a one-time donation here.