Tom Welsh
17h

"Up to two-thirds of the warming comes from the sun".

Hardly surprising, since almost 100% of the heat comes from the Sun. (Plus a little from Earth's still-hot core).

It now seems that atmospheric CO2 does not cause warming, but rather the other way round. Records show that increases in CO2 follow rises in temperature, not vice versa.

In any case, both atmospheric CO2 and temperatures are now near the bottom of their ranges since life began. And more atmospheric CO2 is definitely beneficial; it is clear that it increases grain yields and helps trees and other plants to grow, offsetting harmful forest clearances.

Robin Dean
16h

My understanding is that the Secretary General was told that the temperature was 100 - this was in Fahrenheit- he thought it was Centigrade as water boils at 100 degrees Centigrade!

