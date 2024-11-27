On 25th November an international alliance – the NORTH Group – consisting of medical and other professionals, scientists and politicians, sent a letter of concern to the heads of 10 European governments (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom), calling for an immediate suspension of modified mRNA vaccines, citing serious health concerns.

According to the NORTH Group, research has shown it was a lot like lottery as to which batch any particular person would receive and which side effects – including death – they would potentially experience. Vaccines were never tested for their ability to block transmission and medical product regulators, as well as government agencies, misled the public when coercing them into accepting the products. Multiple independent analyses show that modified mRNA vaccines contain varying but alarmingly high levels of residual DNA. This raises extreme concerns about their risks to human health and the potential for genetic damage that were not accounted for scientifically in the authorization process.

The appeal is accompanied by a research summary detailing the grounds for the claims made.

The call has unprecedented international support and demands:

Immediate halt to the use of modified mRNA vaccines.

Independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

Scientific evidence that shows that there is no risk of damage to human DNA.

The letter has a total of 432 signatories, including from the ten countries of the North group alliance itself, as well as from eleven other countries outside it. Of the signatories, 210 people – 48.6 per cent – are doctors, including medical researchers, 36 of whom are professors at academic institutions, so in other words, a clear majority of signatories are either doctors or medical researchers.

Among the signatories, there are also many experts whom Freedom Research has previously interviewed – e.g. the well-known US cardiologist Dr Peter A. McCullough, internist Dr Meryl Nass, lawyer Philipp Kruse from Switzerland, molecular biologist Dr. Jonathan Gilthorpe, psychiatrist Dr Sven Roman from Sweden, etc.