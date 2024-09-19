University of California professor Robert Reich recently published an opinion piece in The Guardian in which he took aim at Elon Musk, the entrepreneur and owner of social media platform X. Reich is not just some random guy, but a long time influential member of the US Democratic Party, and a former Secretary of Labour in the Bill Clinton administration.

In his op-ed, Reich accused Musk of openly endorsing Donald Trump as a presidential nominee and helping to form a political action committee in his support. Reich also mentioned that under Musk, X reinstated Trump's account on the platform. Notably, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and owned by other owners shut down Trump's account in early 2021 in connection with the January 6 protests at the US Congress, claiming that Trump's Twitter posts could threaten public order and democracy. Reich also personally accused Musk of sharing 'misinformation' on his X account and stated that the platform does not adequately prevent the sharing of such information.