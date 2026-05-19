Freedom Research

Freedom Research

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eye-of-Agamotto's avatar
Eye-of-Agamotto
20h

The FDA has been infiltrated and corrupted long ago by those it was meant to watch over. And with no accountability for betraying their duties and abuse of office, an entire society pays the price. Their stamp of approval has become hollow and worthless.

Reply
Share
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1d

Accessory to murder.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Freedom Research · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture